Victor Caratini -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .247 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 45 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.

In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (16 of 45), with more than one RBI three times (6.7%).

In 15 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .225 AVG .266 .333 OBP .341 .380 SLG .380 5 XBH 3 3 HR 3 9 RBI 10 21/10 K/BB 15/8 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings