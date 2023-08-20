On Sunday, Rowdy Tellez (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .212 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Tellez has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (45 of 80), with multiple hits 10 times (12.5%).

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 31.3% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 43 .195 AVG .225 .256 OBP .304 .373 SLG .394 9 XBH 11 6 HR 6 16 RBI 20 28/10 K/BB 41/17 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings