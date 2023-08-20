How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, August 20
Sunday's Liga MX slate features top teams in action. Among those games is Club Santos Laguna taking on Cruz Azul.
Live coverage of all Liga MX action on Sunday is available to you, with the info provided below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Cruz Azul vs Club Santos Laguna
Club Santos Laguna (1-1-1) journeys to take on Cruz Azul (0-0-3) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Cruz Azul (+125)
- Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+210)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Queretaro FC vs CF Pachuca
CF Pachuca (0-2-1) travels to match up with Queretaro FC (1-0-1) at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.
- Game Time: 9:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: CF Pachuca (+125)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+195)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Atlas FC vs CF America
CF America (1-0-1) travels to take on Atlas FC (1-1-1) at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: CF America (+135)
- Underdog: Atlas FC (+190)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Necaxa vs Tigres UANL
Tigres UANL (1-2-0) journeys to match up with Necaxa (0-2-1) at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (+110)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+240)
- Draw: (+235)
