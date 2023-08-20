The Texas Rangers (72-51) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Brewers (67-57) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Rangers will look to Max Scherzer (12-4) against the Brewers and Adrian Houser (4-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-4, 3.67 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (4-4, 4.43 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .285 batting average against him.

Houser has collected five quality starts this season.

Houser will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

In three of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers will send Scherzer (12-4) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing one hit.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 3.67 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.67), 16th in WHIP (1.128), and 12th in K/9 (10.4).

Max Scherzer vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 21st in MLB with 531 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 130 home runs (22nd in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Brewers in two games, and they have gone 15-for-48 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over 11 1/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.