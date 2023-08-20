As they go for the series sweep on Sunday, August 20, Adrian Houser will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (67-57) as they match up against the Texas Rangers (72-51), who will answer with Max Scherzer. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Brewers have +165 odds to play spoiler. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-4, 3.67 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (4-4, 4.43 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 81 games, or 61.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 12-5 (winning 70.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Texas has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have won in 27, or 47.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +165 moneyline underdog.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Brewers had a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Willy Adames 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) William Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

