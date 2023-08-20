Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-51) and the Milwaukee Brewers (67-57) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:35 PM on August 20.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (12-4) for the Rangers and Adrian Houser (4-4) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Brewers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (47.4%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has been a moneyline underdog of -200 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (531 total), Milwaukee is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule