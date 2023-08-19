After going 3-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Dane Dunning) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is batting .206 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Adames has gotten a hit in 63 of 111 games this season (56.8%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (16.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Adames has driven home a run in 30 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 56
.219 AVG .194
.296 OBP .282
.438 SLG .323
20 XBH 16
12 HR 6
29 RBI 23
60/22 K/BB 66/25
1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.17), 18th in WHIP (1.144), and 50th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
