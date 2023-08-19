The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (batting .262 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and 10 RBI), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .275 with 28 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

In 68.0% of his 103 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (11.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven in a run in 37 games this season (35.9%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 54 .276 AVG .274 .353 OBP .339 .442 SLG .443 19 XBH 22 5 HR 7 24 RBI 33 32/21 K/BB 57/17 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings