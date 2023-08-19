Tyrone Taylor vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Brewers vs Rangers
|Brewers vs Rangers Odds
|Brewers vs Rangers Prediction
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .192 with six doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), with more than one hit on four occasions (10.3%).
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.
- In 10 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for Mark Canha
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
- Click Here for William Contreras
- Click Here for Willy Adames
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|24
|.240
|AVG
|.160
|.255
|OBP
|.179
|.420
|SLG
|.280
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/1
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning will try to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks fifth, 1.144 WHIP ranks 18th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 50th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.