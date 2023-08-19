Christian Yelich vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rangers.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (132) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (85 of 119), with multiple hits 35 times (29.4%).
- Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has an RBI in 43 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 49.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (19.3%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.306
|AVG
|.273
|.394
|OBP
|.359
|.479
|SLG
|.450
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|35
|54/30
|K/BB
|52/31
|13
|SB
|12
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (9-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.17), 18th in WHIP (1.144), and 50th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
