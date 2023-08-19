On Saturday, Carlos Santana (hitting .146 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .222 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 48 walks.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (39 of 112), with two or more RBI 16 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 42 of 112 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 48 .208 AVG .238 .208 OBP .319 .333 SLG .436 1 XBH 22 1 HR 7 2 RBI 36 4/0 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

