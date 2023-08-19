Carlos Santana vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Carlos Santana (hitting .146 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Rangers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .222 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 48 walks.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (39 of 112), with two or more RBI 16 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 42 of 112 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|48
|.208
|AVG
|.238
|.208
|OBP
|.319
|.333
|SLG
|.436
|1
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|36
|4/0
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Dunning (9-4) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.17 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.17), 18th in WHIP (1.144), and 50th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
