Freddy Peralta tries for his 10th victory of the season when the Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) visit the Texas Rangers (72-50) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4) to the mound, while Peralta (9-8) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.17 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (9-8, 4.01 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.

Peralta is trying to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Peralta will look to go five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (9-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in seven innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.17 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks fifth, 1.144 WHIP ranks 18th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 50th.

