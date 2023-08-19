Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field on Saturday (at 4:05 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 67 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a .289/.376/.464 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 93 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .222/.300/.403 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Dunning Stats

Dane Dunning (9-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 19th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Dunning has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.17), 18th in WHIP (1.144), and 50th in K/9 (6.8).

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 13 7.0 7 1 1 12 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 6.0 5 3 3 6 3 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 7.2 3 1 1 11 1 at Padres Jul. 28 5.0 5 3 3 4 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 3.0 7 5 5 1 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 141 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .280/.352/.468 slash line so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 1 at Giants Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 115 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .256/.337/.509 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

