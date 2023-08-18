Mark Canha vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Mark Canha (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .240 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Canha has picked up a hit in 57 of 99 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Canha has driven home a run in 25 games this season (25.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 30 games this season (30.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|44
|.214
|AVG
|.239
|.267
|OBP
|.341
|.286
|SLG
|.380
|2
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|16
|4/1
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney will look to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 1 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
