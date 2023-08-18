Carlos Santana -- .146 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .222 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 64 of 111 games this year (57.7%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (19.8%).

In 13.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.2% of his games this year, Santana has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (36.9%), including eight multi-run games (7.2%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 48 .208 AVG .238 .208 OBP .319 .333 SLG .436 1 XBH 22 1 HR 7 2 RBI 36 4/0 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

