Brian Anderson vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this year (56.7%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has an RBI in 24 of 90 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (35.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.241
|AVG
|.205
|.320
|OBP
|.300
|.420
|SLG
|.308
|15
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|55/17
|K/BB
|50/19
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (9-6) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 114 1/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw 1 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.17, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
