Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this year (56.7%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has an RBI in 24 of 90 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (35.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .241 AVG .205 .320 OBP .300 .420 SLG .308 15 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 55/17 K/BB 50/19 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings