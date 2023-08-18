Marcus Semien and Christian Yelich are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers play at Globe Life Field on Friday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI (130 total hits). He has swiped 25 bases.

He's slashed .286/.372/.460 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1 at White Sox Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .222/.299/.398 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (9-6) will make his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Heaney has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 12 1.1 3 1 1 1 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 6.0 2 0 0 11 0 at Astros Jul. 26 5.0 4 3 3 3 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 5.0 5 4 4 3 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 141 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .282/.353/.472 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with a double, two triples, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 1 at Giants Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 114 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .256/.337/.511 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 12 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

