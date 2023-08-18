On Friday, August 18, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (72-49) host Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Brandon Woodruff - MIL (2-1, 1.99 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 79 games, or 63.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have a 44-26 record (winning 62.9% of their games).

Texas has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (45.5%) in those games.

This year, the Brewers have won 18 of 42 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Willy Adames 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+270)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -149 - 1st

