Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 127 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 516 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Brewers rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.224 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Brandon Woodruff (2-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start two times in four starts this season.

Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made four appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers L 7-1 Away Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers - Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins - Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins - Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish

