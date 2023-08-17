Thursday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lance Lynn, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 11 against the White Sox) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini has two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .252.
  • Caratini has had a hit in 24 of 44 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (22.7%).
  • He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Caratini has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (16 of 44), with two or more RBI three times (6.8%).
  • He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Other Brewers Players vs the Dodgers

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 21
.225 AVG .276
.333 OBP .353
.380 SLG .395
5 XBH 3
3 HR 3
9 RBI 10
21/10 K/BB 15/8
1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lynn will aim to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 60th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh.
