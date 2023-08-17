Mark Canha vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Thursday, Mark Canha (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .240.
- Canha has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 99 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.1% of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Canha has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this season (25 of 99), with more than one RBI seven times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 99 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.252
|AVG
|.239
|.346
|OBP
|.341
|.383
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|16
|26/13
|K/BB
|26/19
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Lynn (9-9) to make his 25th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 5.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (5.88), 53rd in WHIP (1.395), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
