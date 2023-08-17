Carlos Santana vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .224 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 64 of 110 games this year (58.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (34.5%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (13.6%).
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (41 of 110), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Lynn (9-9) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 60th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh.
