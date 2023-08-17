Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 129 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.373/.462 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1 at White Sox Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .224/.302/.401 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (9-9) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 24 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 60th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 11 5.0 4 1 0 9 1 at Padres Aug. 6 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 7.0 5 3 3 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 4.2 7 7 7 5 2 at Twins Jul. 21 6.2 8 9 6 6 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 162 hits with 45 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .341/.418/.589 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 130 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .293/.393/.580 slash line so far this year.

Betts brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .526 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-4 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

