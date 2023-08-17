On Thursday, August 17 at 10:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) host the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) at Dodger Stadium. Lance Lynn will get the call for the Dodgers, while Corbin Burnes will take the hill for the Brewers.

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +125. An 8.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.88 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.60 ERA)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 98 times and won 61, or 62.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 38-23 (62.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Dodgers won all of the eight games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Brewers have won in 25, or 46.3%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 7-15 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Mark Canha 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Willy Adames 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

