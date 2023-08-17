Lance Lynn gets the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 127 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 28th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .233 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 516 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.228 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers L 7-1 Away Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers - Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins - Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins - Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda

