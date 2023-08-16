Willy Adames vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.237 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks while batting .202.
- In 56.5% of his games this season (61 of 108), Adames has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (14.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has had an RBI in 29 games this year (26.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (36.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.219
|AVG
|.185
|.296
|OBP
|.280
|.438
|SLG
|.317
|20
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|22
|60/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.51, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .214 batting average against him.
