The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .178 with five doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.0% of his games this year, Taylor has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In nine of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 22 .240 AVG .132 .255 OBP .155 .420 SLG .250 5 XBH 4 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/1 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings