Tyrone Taylor vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .178 with five doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.0% of his games this year, Taylor has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In nine of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|22
|.240
|AVG
|.132
|.255
|OBP
|.155
|.420
|SLG
|.250
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/1
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 133 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.51, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
