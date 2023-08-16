Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Wednesday, including Aaron Nola and the Phillies going up against Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays.

Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for August 16.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Pirates at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (6-12) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will counter with Tylor Megill (6-6) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

PIT: Oviedo NYM: Megill 24 (136.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (81.1 IP) 4.42 ERA 5.64 8.0 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -125

-125 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-5) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will give the start to Kenta Maeda (3-7) when the clubs play Wednesday.

DET: Olson MIN: Maeda 13 (60.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (65.2 IP) 4.45 ERA 3.97 8.6 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -200

-200 DET Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Slade Cecconi (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will give the start to Austin Gomber (9-9) when the teams face off Wednesday.

ARI: Cecconi COL: Gomber 2 (6.1 IP) Games/IP 24 (125 IP) 2.84 ERA 5.33 4.3 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies

ARI Odds to Win: -135

-135 COL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 12.5 runs

Rays at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-3) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will give the start to Ross Stripling (0-5) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

TB: Civale SF: Stripling 15 (86.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (72.1 IP) 2.61 ERA 5.10 6.7 K/9 7.2

Guardians at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard (2-5) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will look to Andrew Abbott (7-3) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

CLE: Syndergaard CIN: Abbott 15 (72.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (76.1 IP) 6.35 ERA 2.95 5.7 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9.5 runs

Astros at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Justin Verlander (7-6) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Jesus Luzardo (8-7) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

HOU: Verlander MIA: Luzardo 18 (107.1 IP) Games/IP 24 (133.2 IP) 3.19 ERA 3.91 7.7 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Astros at Marlins

HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Athletics at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Matthew Liberatore (2-4) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

OAK: Blackburn STL: Liberatore 13 (65.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (45.2 IP) 4.52 ERA 5.72 9.0 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -190

-190 OAK Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (7-3) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to MacKenzie Gore (6-9) when the clubs play Wednesday.

BOS: Paxton WSH: Gore 15 (80.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (117 IP) 3.36 ERA 4.62 10.1 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Nationals

BOS Odds to Win: -175

-175 WSH Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Nola (9-8) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Gausman (9-6) when the teams meet Wednesday.

PHI: Nola TOR: Gausman 24 (148.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (139 IP) 4.49 ERA 3.04 9.3 K/9 11.8

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -150

-150 PHI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Yankees at Braves Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Randy Vasquez (2-1) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (11-10) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

NYY: Vasquez ATL: Morton 4 (19 IP) Games/IP 23 (128.2 IP) 1.89 ERA 3.71 5.7 K/9 9.5

White Sox at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (5-5) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will look to Javier Assad (2-2) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

CHW: Clevinger CHC: Assad 15 (78.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (60.2 IP) 3.55 ERA 3.12 7.3 K/9 6.7

Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-9) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Jon Gray (8-5) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

LAA: Detmers TEX: Gray 21 (107.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (120.2 IP) 5.27 ERA 3.51 11.0 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -190

-190 LAA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Mariners at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (8-7) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Alec Marsh (0-6) when the teams play on Wednesday.

SEA: Castillo KC: Marsh 24 (143.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (33 IP) 3.20 ERA 6.27 10.2 K/9 9.5

Orioles at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (11-4) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will counter with Blake Snell (9-8) when the clubs play Wednesday.

BAL: Kremer SD: Snell 24 (132 IP) Games/IP 24 (130 IP) 4.50 ERA 2.70 8.2 K/9 11.8

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -160

-160 BAL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Brewers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-2) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Clayton Kershaw (10-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

MIL: Miley LAD: Kershaw 15 (77.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (100.1 IP) 2.90 ERA 2.51 6.1 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -250

-250 MIL Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 8.5 runs

