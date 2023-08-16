On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 129 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Yelich is batting .300 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 71.6% of his games this year (83 of 116), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (29.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 116), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.1% of his games this season, Yelich has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 58 times this year (50.0%), including 22 games with multiple runs (19.0%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .306 AVG .273 .394 OBP .358 .479 SLG .454 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 32 RBI 35 54/30 K/BB 51/29 13 SB 12

Dodgers Pitching Rankings