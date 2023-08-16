Christian Yelich vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 129 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Yelich is batting .300 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 71.6% of his games this year (83 of 116), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (29.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 116), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.1% of his games this season, Yelich has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 58 times this year (50.0%), including 22 games with multiple runs (19.0%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.306
|AVG
|.273
|.394
|OBP
|.358
|.479
|SLG
|.454
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|35
|54/30
|K/BB
|51/29
|13
|SB
|12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 133 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.51, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
