Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Christian Yelich and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 129 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a .289/.376/.466 slash line so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with a double, eight walks and four RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1 at White Sox Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has collected 92 hits with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .226/.304/.405 so far this year.

Santana has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs and four RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (10-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 17 starts this season.

Kershaw has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 10 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 6.0 1 0 0 2 1 at Angels Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 at Reds Jun. 8 7.0 5 0 0 9 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clayton Kershaw's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 159 hits with 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .338/.416/.585 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 127 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .289/.389/.579 slash line on the season.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.