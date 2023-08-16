Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-55) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, August 16, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +195. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.51 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (6-2, 2.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Brewers and Dodgers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (+195), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Brewers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 60, or 61.9%, of the 97 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a record of 15-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Dodgers played seven of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +195.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -149 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.