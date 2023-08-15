How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The New York Liberty versus the Las Vegas Aces is your only option on today's WNBA slate.
Today's WNBA Games
The Las Vegas Aces play host to the New York Liberty
The Liberty travel to face the Aces on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Prime Video
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 27-3
- NYL Record: 24-6
- LVA Stats: 94.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (second)
- NYL Stats: 88.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.8 APG)
