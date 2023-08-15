The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Christian Yelich and others in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 128 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.377/.468 so far this season.

Yelich hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with a double, nine walks and six RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1 at White Sox Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 91 hits with 25 doubles, 15 home runs, 47 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .226/.305/.400 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 159 hits with 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .341/.419/.590 slash line so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 125 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .287/.388/.579 slash line on the season.

Betts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, three walks and five RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 13 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0

