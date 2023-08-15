The Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) will rely on Freddie Freeman when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, August 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+180). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (6-2, 3.89 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (4-3, 4.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Brewers and Dodgers game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (+180) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $28.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Christian Yelich hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 59 out of the 96 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 16-7 (winning 69.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Brewers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Mark Canha 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.