On Sunday, August 13, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) visit the Chicago White Sox (47-71) at Guaranteed Rate Field, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET. The Brewers will be looking for a series sweep.

The White Sox have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Brewers (-125). The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (8-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Brewers and White Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (-125), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Brewers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Santana get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 36, or 59%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Brewers have a 28-20 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 6-4 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The White Sox have come away with 27 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 20-41 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -105 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.