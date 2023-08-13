Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB play with 124 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .380, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers are 26th in the majors with a .235 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (506 total runs).

The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.222).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Freddy Peralta (8-8) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

Peralta is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Peralta is looking for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the mound.

In four of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Adrian Houser Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers - Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning

