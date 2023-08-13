Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -125 +105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 6-4.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 36 of the 61 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59%).

Milwaukee has gone 28-20 (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Brewers have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times this season for a 51-62-5 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 31-27 27-23 37-31 48-35 16-19

