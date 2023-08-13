Lilia Vu is the in the lead at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open after three rounds of play. Vu is shooting -9 and is +300 to win.

AIG Women’s Open Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 2:55 AM ET

2:55 AM ET Venue: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 72/6,881 yards

AIG Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Charley Hull

Tee Time: 9:20 AM ET

9:20 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-9)

1st (-9) Odds to Win: +225

Hull Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 3 2 19th Round 2 68 -4 4 0 3rd Round 3 68 -4 6 2 4th

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 9:10 AM ET

9:10 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-8)

3rd (-8) Odds to Win: +250

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 4 2 7th Round 2 70 -2 3 1 19th Round 3 68 -4 6 2 4th

Lilia Vu

Tee Time: 9:20 AM ET

9:20 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-9)

1st (-9) Odds to Win: +300

Vu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 1 1 33rd Round 2 68 -4 5 1 3rd Round 3 67 -5 7 2 1st

Angel Yin

Tee Time: 9:10 AM ET

9:10 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-8)

3rd (-8) Odds to Win: +550

Yin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 3 3 33rd Round 2 69 -3 3 2 8th Round 3 67 -5 6 1 1st

Ally Ewing

Tee Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-7)

5th (-7) Odds to Win: +800

Ewing Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 3 1st Round 2 66 -6 7 1 1st Round 3 75 +3 3 6 49th

AIG Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Linn Grant 6th (-6) +1200 Minjee Lee 28th (E) +1600 Jin-young Ko 17th (-1) +1800 Maria Gabriela Lopez 17th (-1) +2500 Jiyai Shin 7th (-5) +3000 Ayaka Furue 44th (+2) +3300 Allisen Corpuz 17th (-1) +3300 Andrea Lee 7th (-5) +4000 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 28th (E) +4500 Rose Zhang 44th (+2) +4500

