The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the White Sox.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .240 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.

Canha will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 in his last games.

Canha has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (55 of 95), with more than one hit 12 times (12.6%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.2% of his games this season, Canha has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 games this year (29.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 44 .214 AVG .239 .267 OBP .341 .286 SLG .380 2 XBH 13 0 HR 3 3 RBI 16 4/1 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings