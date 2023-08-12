Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana (.262 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-6) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .228 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
- Santana has recorded a hit in 62 of 106 games this year (58.5%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has driven home a run in 36 games this season (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|54
|.208
|AVG
|.228
|.208
|OBP
|.308
|.333
|SLG
|.417
|1
|XBH
|23
|1
|HR
|8
|2
|RBI
|37
|4/0
|K/BB
|42/25
|0
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Scholtens (1-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.06, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
