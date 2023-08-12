Saturday's contest features the Chicago White Sox (47-70) and the Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06 ERA).

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Brewers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 21 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Milwaukee has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 503 (4.3 per game).

The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule