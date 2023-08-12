On Saturday, August 12, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) visit Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (47-70) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The White Sox are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Brewers (-165). An 8-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Brewers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (1-1, 1.65 ERA) vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.06 ERA)

Brewers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 60 times and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 11-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Brewers have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (34.6%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Mark Canha 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) William Contreras 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

