How to Watch the Brewers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Jesse Scholtens gets the nod for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Sal Frelick and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 124 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .381 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.235).
- Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).
- The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Brewers' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.227).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Woodruff will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dylan Cease
|8/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Bobby Miller
|8/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Lance Lynn
|8/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andrew Heaney
