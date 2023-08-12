Jesse Scholtens gets the nod for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Sal Frelick and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 124 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .381 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.235).

Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).

The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Brewers' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.227).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Woodruff will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Adrian Houser Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney

