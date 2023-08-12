Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers meet Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games. In four straight games, Milwaukee and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers in that span being 8.8 runs.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 58.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (35-25).

Milwaukee has gone 11-12 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (47.8% winning percentage).

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Milwaukee has played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-61-5).

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 30-27 27-23 36-31 47-35 16-19

