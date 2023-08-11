Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .202 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 45 walks.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 15.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has an RBI in 28 of 104 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season (38 of 104), with two or more runs 10 times (9.6%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.219
|AVG
|.183
|.296
|OBP
|.277
|.438
|SLG
|.325
|20
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|20
|60/22
|K/BB
|56/23
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (5-10) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.43 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
