Mark Canha Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Canha has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 94 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.8% of them.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.4%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has an RBI in 22 of 94 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 games this season (29.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|2
|.252
|AVG
|.000
|.346
|OBP
|.143
|.383
|SLG
|.000
|9
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|0
|26/13
|K/BB
|0/1
|5
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (5-10) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.43 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
