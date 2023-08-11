Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.

Canha has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 94 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.8% of them.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.4%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has an RBI in 22 of 94 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 games this season (29.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 2 .252 AVG .000 .346 OBP .143 .383 SLG .000 9 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 0 26/13 K/BB 0/1 5 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings