On Friday, Christian Yelich (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (125) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 70.5% of his 112 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven home a run in 42 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 19.6%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .306 AVG .274 .394 OBP .353 .479 SLG .467 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 32 RBI 33 54/30 K/BB 47/25 13 SB 10

White Sox Pitching Rankings