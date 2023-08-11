Carlos Alcaraz 2023 Western & Southern Open Odds
A quarterfinal is next for Carlos Alcaraz in the Western & Southern Open, and he will meet Max Purcell. Alcaraz's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center are +200, the No. 2 odds in the field.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Western & Southern Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Alcaraz at the 2023 Western & Southern Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: August 11-20
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Alcaraz's Next Match
Alcaraz is in the quarterfinals, where he will face Purcell on Friday, August 18 at 3:00 PM ET (after getting past Tommy Paul 7-6, 6-7, 6-3).
Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +120
- Western & Southern Open odds to win: +200
Want to bet on Alcaraz? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Alcaraz Stats
- Alcaraz beat No. 13-ranked Paul 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 on Thursday to make the .
- Alcaraz is 64-9 over the past year, with seven tournament wins.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has gone 27-6 and has won a pair of titles.
- Alcaraz, over the past 12 months, has played 73 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.5 games per match.
- In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has played 25.9 games per match.
- Alcaraz has won 34.1% of his return games and 83.7% of his service games over the past 12 months.
- On hard courts, Alcaraz, over the past year, has been victorious in 82.4% of his service games and 31.7% of his return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.