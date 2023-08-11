Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (47-69) and Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on August 11.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.43 ERA).

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 34 (57.6%) of those contests.

Milwaukee is 6-8 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 63.6% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 496 (4.3 per game).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).

