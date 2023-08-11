The Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) and Chicago White Sox (47-69) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Rockies, and the White Sox a series win over the Yankees.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.43 ERA).

Brewers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-10, 4.43 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.42, a 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.048.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 22nd start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

The White Sox are sending Kopech (5-10) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.43 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.

Kopech is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Kopech will try to build on a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

